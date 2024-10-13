Jigra controversy: All about Divya Khossla Kumar’s accusations, low box office opening and cancelled press screenings

Vasan Bala’s latest release, Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead roles, has been talked about for all the wrong reasons in the last few days, even before its theatrical release on October 11. From press screenings cancelled by film’s producer Karan Johar to Divya Khossla Kumar’s accusations of box office rigging, the film has been talked about for more than just its storyline. A breakdown of everything that happened. (Also Read: Where is Hanshi Dao, the country in Alia Bhatt's Jigra, where people are jailed for crying, killed for drug trafficking?) Jigra controversy: Alia Bhatt played a woman fighting for her brother in Vasan Bala's film.

Alia Bhatt gets rough draft of Jigra

The quote that set the ball rolling was when Vasan, in an interview with Tried & Refused Productions, said that Karan had sent Alia a ‘kaccha pakka’ email he had sent him about Jigra. He added, “I was really not very happy with it,” explaining that he would’ve written a proper draft before sending it to Alia.

The internet, however, believed ‘nepotism’ was at play, even misunderstanding that the filmmaker never wanted Alia as a lead. Vasan later posted a note on Instagram about how he’s always wanted to work with Alia. “The photo on the left, I had taken in 2022 and wished…The photo on the right at the same spot, 2024! Wish fulfilled!” he wrote.

Karan Johar puts a stop to press screenings

Karan’s Dharma Productions sent out a press note a few days before the film’s release announcing that they’re ending press screenings of their films. “After much deliberation, we've unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films. This decision has been difficult to make, but we believe it's a necessary step,” read a portion of their note.

A Dharma insider told IE, “It is a subtle statement to end corruption in a section of film critics, because when there are press shows, then monetary conversations happen for rigging the reviews.” A reputed filmmaker also told the publication that influencers who claim to be critics charge anywhere from ₹15,000 to ₹60,000 to give glowing reviews. A Dharma insider stated that ‘you can very well plant negative reviews as well’.

Divya Khossla Kumar accuses corporate bookings

Amid the chatter of Jigra’s jailbreak story being similar to Divya Khossla Kumar’s Savi, she threw a jab Alia, accusing her of faking box office collections. Sharing a picture of an empty theatre, Divya wrote on her Instagram stories, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience.”

While Alia did not respond, Karan posted a note on his Instagram stories that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” Divya doubled down though, posting, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it” on her stories. She also wrote, “When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine.”

Karan Johar and Divya Khossla Kumar's IG-wars.

Kangana Ranaut also posted a cryptic note without naming anyone: “When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks.”

The box office numbers

Amid all this drama, Jigra registered the worst opening for any Alia film since 2014. On its opening day, Vasan Bala-directed Jigra collected just ₹4.55 crore in India and ₹7.45 crore worldwide. There was a jump on Saturday, with the film earning ₹6.55 crore in India, taking its total to ₹13.20 crore gross in India and ₹17.20 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com.

Unfortunately, all her solo hits, like Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, had earned ₹7.5-10.5 crore at the box office on opening day. In Jigra, Alia plays Satya, fighting for the freedom of her brother Ankur (Vedang) when he's imprisoned and sent on death row.