Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic post on destroying 'women-centric cinema' amid Jigra's modest opening day collection

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fiery and unfiltered remarks recently shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The actor wrote about destroying 'women-centric cinema' and the reason it does not work at the box office. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to her film Emergency, next hearing on Thursday) Kangana Ranaut shared a post in the reason behind failure of women-centric-cinema.

Kangana Ranaut's post on female-oriented films

Kangana captioned her post as, “When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks.”

Although the actor did not take any names, her post might be directed towards Alia Bhatt's Jigra since the film had a modest box office opening, as reported by Sacnilk. Jigra earned around ₹3.58 crore (net) on its first day for all languages in India.

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a cryptic post on 'women-centric cinema' amid Jigra's modest box office opening.

Kangana Ranaut's remark on Gangubai Kathiawadi

In the past Kangana had made a statement on Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi as well. Before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi Kangana wrote, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...”

About Jigra

In Jigra, Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out from the prison after he is sentenced to death.

Jigra stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra was released on October 11 worldwide.