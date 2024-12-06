Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, and Hariharan refuse Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance at their concert

No entry to the lineup

Concerts Triveni: Three Master Performers, which are being organised by MH Films, will be held in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Indore later this December. The event will feature Anup, Shankar and Hariharan getting together for a musical evening.

A source says, “When organiser Manish Harishankar from MH Films proposed including Bollywood actors such as Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia as guest performers, the trio firmly declined. In a discussion with Shankar and Hariharan, the singers emphasised that the essence of Triveni lies in its dedication to presenting the depth and grandeur of Indian music. They added that the addition of a Bollywood guest would detract from the concert's artistic vision”.

“Shankar, Hariharan, and Anup shared that if there were to be a guest appearance, it should be by a fellow singer who aligns with the spirit of the event, rather than an actor. They intended to ensure that the focus remains on music,” added the source.

Talking about the same, Manish shares, "Yes, I did connect with Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah's manager for dates and cost for performance”.

On the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen with Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The heist action-thriller is by Neeraj Pandey. The film also features Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles. The trailer shows a 2008 diamond heist which revolves around three suspects - Kamini Singh played by Tamannaah, Sikandar Sharma portrayed by Avinash Tiwary and Mangesh Desai essayed by Rajiv Mehta. Jimmy plays Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh who witnesses the blurring lines between guilt and innocence. Sikander Ka Muqaddar premiered on November 29, on Netflix.

Nora was most recently seen in a supporting role in Kunal Kemmu's comedy Madgaon Express. The actor made her Telugu language debut with Matka, which also stars Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It is set to be released in theatres on November 14. Nora also has a film titled Dancing Dad in the pipeline.