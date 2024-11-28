New Delhi, Renowned singer Hariharan says when tickets for music concerts sell for lakhs of rupees, it limits the options for the fans - a tough reality that needs to be addressed through a balanced approach by performers. Tough reality for fans when ticket prices go into lakhs, balanced approach needed: Hariharan

Talking to PTI ahead of his 50-year Legacy Concert on Saturday here at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the “Roja” singer said expensive tickets “create a sense of exclusivity and grandeur" but they also raise questions about accessibility.

“When ticket prices go into lakhs, it inevitably limits who can attend, and that’s a tough reality for fans who may deeply admire an artist but are priced out of the experience,” Hariharan told PTI in an interview.

The 69-year old said that the surge in musical concerts in India is a testament to the passion Indian audiences have for music, and to the artists — both domestic and international.

In recent months, music concerts by British band Coldplay and Punjabi singer-actor Diljeet Dosanjh made headlines for their sold out shows and tickets that were sold for as much as ₹10 lakh through unofficial platforms.

Hariharan, who is celebrating 50 years in the music industry, suggested that a balanced approach was needed to manage this trend by organising both premium and affordable performances.

“There’s room for premium, high-production concerts that offer a larger-than-life experience, but there should also be avenues for more affordable performances, so the magic of live music remains inclusive,” he said.

Just like streaming platforms and social media have made music accessible to all, he said, “perhaps it’s time to bring that spirit into live performances too”.

For his upcoming concert, the singer said that the “milestone concert is not just about me”.

“It’s about the fans who’ve been with me through every song, every genre, and every chapter of my career,” Hariharan said.

Having started his singing career in 1974 by performing ghazals for television programmes and later moving to film music, bhajans and live performances, the charm and reach of technology is not lost on Hariharan who said “social media is a game changer today”.

“When a 30-second section of a song goes viral, it can have an incredible ripple effect. They discover the song, and before you know it, they’re streaming the entire track, looking up the artist’s other works, and sharing it within their circles,” he said.

A song going viral on social media creates a domino effect where everyone associated with it - singer, lyricist, composer and musicians - receive recognition.

“Social media, in particular, is a game-changer. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have made it possible for artists to directly connect with their audience. You don’t need to rely solely on traditional channels anymore. If your song is good, it will find its audience,” he said.

On social media, the connection is also two-way as it allows artists to reach fans “who may not be able to attend in person but can still engage with the journey in some way”.

Even as social media is a powerful tool and should be embraced by artistes, especially the newer generations, Hariharan advised them to stay true to their craft.

“A viral moment can open doors, but it’s your passion and dedication that will keep those doors open. A viral moment can get you noticed, but it’s the substance — your artistry, versatility, and ability to connect emotionally — that sustains your career,” the “Bombay” singer said.

While film music made Hariharan popular with hits in movies like “Roja”, “Bombay”, “Rangeela”, “Maachis”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Iruvar”, “Taal”, and “Guru”, his fusion project ‘Colonial Cousins’ with Leslee Lewis created songs that were no less than anthems for those growing up in the 90s.

Hariharan said their band, known for hits such as “Sa Ni Dha Pa” and “Krishna”, was “a beautiful experiment that brought together two worlds of music".

"It wasn’t just a fusion of different styles; it was a coming together of two unique musical personalities, me and Leslee,” Hariharan said.

The musical duo came out with four albums over a span of nearly 16 years. Their last album “Once More” came out in 2012 before both of the musicians parted ways to follow their “respective creative paths, exploring new sounds and projects”.

“But let me say this — Colonial Cousins isn’t something I’ve ever completely moved away from. The idea of performing with Leslee again, creating new music, and bringing back the old magic is definitely something that excites me,” he said.

Will there be a reunion?

“I always say never say never in music. The world is full of surprises, and who knows what the future holds,” the singer added.

