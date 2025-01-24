Siddharth Anand makes a cryptic post on 'insecurity', Twitter surprised at ‘unwarranted dig’ at Akshay Kumar's Sky Force

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force has finally hit theatres today (January 24). A day prior to the release, Fighter director Siddharth Anand penned a cryptic note about 'insecurity,' which many have perceived as a jibe at Akshay’s Sky Force. Fighter director Siddharth Anand shared cryptic post about 'insecurity' ahead of Sky Force's release.

(Also Read: Why Akshay Kumar convinced director to bring him back from the dead in Jaani Dushman: ‘I wanted to buy a flat’)

Siddharth Anand's cryptic post

On Thursday, Siddharth Anand took to X and shared a cryptic post about 'insecurities hitting a new low.' He wrote, "Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! Have faith in your own self! Come on, yo!! An old saying – Blowing off another candle won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas…”

Twitter thinks it's a dig at Sky Force

While the filmmaker didn't mention the context of his post, many Twitter users thought it was a dig at the comparisons between Fighter and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, as both films depict the Indian Air Force but with different storylines. One of the reviews of Sky Force even said that the film was ‘not another Fighter’, and some social media users feel this may have irked Anand.

One of the comments read, "Who will win the final battle? Fighter or Sky Force? Let's wait for the lifetime BO." Another commented, "After watching the trailer, just felt like a copy of Ajay Devgan's Bhuj and Hrithik's Fighter!"

Many called it an ‘unwarranted’ dig or attack. A tweet read, "There's bound to be a comparison when two movies share the same background. If one movie gets better reviews, have a big heart and appreciate it. Why be insecure?"

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, opened to a lukewarm response from the audience but still managed to be a box-office success. The film is a fictionalised story that revolves around a rescue mission. The aerial action film collected ₹358 crore at the box office worldwide.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is said to be "an untold story of honor, courage, and patriotism that deserves to be shared" and is based on a pivotal moment in Indian history. The film features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. It revolves around the country’s retaliatory attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965, remembered as India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film marks Veer's acting debut and also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.