Karan Johar is not denying nepotism charges as he introduces Ibrahim with endless praise for Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh

Karan Johar shares pics of Ibrahim Ali Khan

Karan also shared a bunch of pictures featuring Ibrahim. In a few pictures, Ibrahim was seen bare-bodied, as he posed with a blanket. In a few photos, Ibrahim wore a brown vest under a red shirt, grey coat and red pants. Sharing the pictures, Karan said, "I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had."

Karan remembered meeting Amrita for first time

"BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!" he added.

Karan talks about meeting Saif, Sara

"With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have," he also wrote.

Karan welcomes Ibrahim to films

"Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens! (Red heart and clapper board emojis)," concluded his note.

Internet reacts to Karan's ‘nepotism’ post

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "You will launch Taimur and Jeh also ..uplifting the uplifted." A comment read, "Karan Johar back at it, putting the capital N in Nepotism." A social media user said, "No talent required whatsoever! This is the resume..! Lab grown body and connections with Karan Johar.. no wonder India is full of mediocre people promoting mediocrity!" "Another nepo baby," commented an Instagram user.

About Ibrahim's debut film

Ibrahim will star in Karan Johar’s home production, Naadaniyaan. It will also feature Khushi Kapoor.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, also has a sister-actor, Sara Ali Khan. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor. They have two children--Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.