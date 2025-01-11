Karan Johar wears 'nepo baby' T-shirt during dinner with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora; internet says: It's really on point

Karan, Gauri, Malaika step out for dinner

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, all of them exited a restaurant in Mumbai. For the get together, Gauri was seen in a golden dress and matching blazer. Malaika Arora opted for a long red bodycon dress.

Karan wears ‘nepo baby’ T-shirt

Karan wore a full-sleeved white T-shirt that read, "Nepo baby." He paired it with black trousers and sneakers. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Finally, wearing his Nepo Baby shirt proudly." "Lol, Kjo's top is really on point haan (yes). He's proud to be a new baby," wrote a person. A comment read, "Nepo baby and proud, I guess." An Instagram user commented, "He has lost so much weight."

In January 2023, Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a 'nepo baby' T-shirt. She paired the white cropped T-shirt with denima. An Instagram account shared the photo, and Alia Bhatt 'liked' it.

Karan walked the ramp too at Mumbai event

Earlier, Karan, along with Sidharth Malhotra, walked the runway at the fifth edition of the Ajio Luxe Wkend in Mumbai. Karan wore an all-white outfit – a satin shirt, trousers, and a blazer trench. His look was accentuated with a diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.

Sidharth opted for a satin blue blazer, which he paired with trousers. Farah Khan also walked the ramp dressed in a red outfit. Malaika, Kunal Rawal and Varun Sood were among the attendees.

About Karan's project

Karan is expected to helm an untitled series for Netflix India. The production is slated to begin soon. His last directorial was the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Since then, he has produced Kill, Yodha, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Jigra, among others.

He will also produce Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, which will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans, will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026.