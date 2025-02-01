Menu Explore
Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan. See first poster

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 01, 2025 11:41 AM IST

The first poster of Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut - Nadaaniyan - was unveiled by Netflix on Saturday morning.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan. The first poster of the film, along with the title, was unveiled on Saturday morning. The film will be releasing directly on Netflix. The film will also mark the debut of director Shauna Gautam, who was an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (Also read: Karan Johar is not denying nepotism charges as he introduces Ibrahim with endless praise for Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the first poster of Nadaaniyan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the first poster of Nadaaniyan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan

The poster sees Ibrahim and Khushi, dressed in casuals, sitting on a green field in a semi-embrace, looking into the camera. The poster was launched days after Karan Johar confirmed that he was set to launch Ibrahim under his production house, Dharmatic Entertainment. Khushi also teased her involvement in the project with a cryptic photo of a mystery man (now revealed to be Ibrahim) on her Instagram on Friday evening.

A press release from Netflix describes Nadaaniyan as a love story. The synopsis reads: “There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration and unforgettable experience of falling in love for the first time. Netflix is excited to announce Nadaaniyan, a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.”

Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim is the younger child of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His elder sister, Sara Ali Khan, is also an actor. Ibrahim began his film journey as an assistant director in Dharma Productions' film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023 before moving to acting. Nadaaniyan will be his first release, followed by Sarzameen. The Kayoze Irani film also stars Kajol.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
