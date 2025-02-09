Loveyapa box office collection day 3: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor film brings in 4.25 crore

Loveyapa box office collection day 3: Advait Chandan’s Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil film Love Today collected around ₹4.25 crore net in India. (Also Read: Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor film holds steady; makes ₹2.3 crore) Loveyapa box office collection day 3: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in a still from the film.

Loveyapa box office collection

The website reports that Loveyapa made ₹1.45 crore net in India according to early estimates, taking its total to ₹4.25 crore net in India in its first weekend. The film had a slow start, with ₹1.15 crore net collection on Friday. It saw a 43.48% spike in collections on Saturday, bringing in ₹1.65 crore. On Sunday, the morning shows had 6.26% occupancy, 16.63% in the afternoon and 23.55% in the evening. It made only ₹3.30 crore worldwide so far. It remains to be seen if the film will show any improvement soon.

Suresh Raina meets Aamir Khan

Cricketer Suresh Raina recently met actor Aamir Khan and watched his son Junaid's new film Loveyapa. He posted pictures with him on Instagram, writing, “Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring (hugging face emoji). Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie Loveyapa - he’s going to shine! (Dizzy emoji) God bless.” Cricketers Manvinder Bisla and actor-RJ Kisnaa also met Aamir.

Recently, Aamir held a screening of Loveyapa for his Bollywood colleagues. It was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan, rapper Honey Singh Ayushmann Khurrana, and his wife Tahira Kashyap among others. Loveyapa tells the story of a couple who are forced to exchange phones for a day, leading to chaos and comedy. This is Junaid and Khushi’s first theatrical release. They debuted with the Netflix films Maharaja and The Archies.