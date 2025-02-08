Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor film holds steady; makes 2.3 crore

Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Advait Chandan’s Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s hit 2022 film Love Today was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor collected around ₹2.31 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Loveyapa box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer has a slow start, collects ₹1.33 crore) Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan play the leads.

Loveyapa box office collection

The website reports that the film opened to ₹1.15 crore net and ₹1.35 crore gross collection in India. On its second day, it collected ₹1.16 crore net in India approximately, taking its total to around ₹2.31 crore net. It showed a 6.09% occupancy for the morning shows and 14.09% in the afternoon. It’s surprisingly facing tough competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar, which made ₹2.75 crore net on its opening day and ₹1.99 crore on its second day, taking its total to around ₹4.74 crore.

Aamir Khan on Loveyapa

Aamir Khan has been actively promoting his son Junaid’s theatrical debut, Loveyapa. He debuted on OTT with Maharaja. Talking to ANI about the film, he compared Khushi to her mother, the late Sridevi, saying, “I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi.”

Loveyapa's premiere in Mumbai was star-studded, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Dharmendra, and many other celebrities in attendance. Junaid’s sister, Ira Khan, reviewed the film on social media and wrote, “Junnu on the big screen!! (Partying face and smiling face with hearts emojis) If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role! The whole cast has done a great job.”