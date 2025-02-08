Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor film holds steady; makes 2.3 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 08, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil film Love Today.

Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Advait Chandan’s Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s hit 2022 film Love Today was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor collected around 2.31 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Loveyapa box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer has a slow start, collects 1.33 crore)

Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan play the leads.
Loveyapa box office collection day 2: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan play the leads.

Loveyapa box office collection

The website reports that the film opened to 1.15 crore net and 1.35 crore gross collection in India. On its second day, it collected 1.16 crore net in India approximately, taking its total to around 2.31 crore net. It showed a 6.09% occupancy for the morning shows and 14.09% in the afternoon. It’s surprisingly facing tough competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar, which made 2.75 crore net on its opening day and 1.99 crore on its second day, taking its total to around 4.74 crore.

Aamir Khan on Loveyapa

Aamir Khan has been actively promoting his son Junaid’s theatrical debut, Loveyapa. He debuted on OTT with Maharaja. Talking to ANI about the film, he compared Khushi to her mother, the late Sridevi, saying, “I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi.”

Loveyapa's premiere in Mumbai was star-studded, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Dharmendra, and many other celebrities in attendance. Junaid’s sister, Ira Khan, reviewed the film on social media and wrote, “Junnu on the big screen!! (Partying face and smiling face with hearts emojis) If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role! The whole cast has done a great job.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On