Loveyapa vs Badass Ravikumar box office: Himesh Reshammiya demolishes Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor film in one-sided battle

On the first Friday of February, two Hindi films hit the screens. The first was Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa, a romantic comedy that is a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. Backed by a sound promotional strategy involving Junaid's father, Aamir Khan, the film was much anticipated. On the other end was Badass Ravikumar, a self-aware irreverent actioner marking the acting comeback of composer Himesh Reshammiya. As Friday passes and the dust settles on the clash, it appears that it is Himesh who has come out on top. Loveyapa vs Badass Ravikumar: Himesh Reshammiya's film clashed with Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's film at the box office.

Loveyapa box office prediction

Loveyapa has not had the best of starts at the ticket window. The Advait Chandan film is expected to earn just around ₹1.25-1.50 crore at the box office in India on its opening day. Trade analyst Atul Mohan confirms the film's underperformance and adds, "The film has even seen several shows getting cancelled in several parts of the country. The collections are low." Sacnilk has reported that Loveyapa registered just 5.6% and 8.3% occupancy across India for the morning and afternoon shows, respectively.

Badass Ravikumar box office prediction

Badass Ravikumar, a sequel to Himesh's sleeper hit Xpose, is faring far better, with Sacnilk reporting close to 14% occupancy across India till afternoon. Trade sources say that the film may earn in excess of ₹4 crore on day one, a solid figure given the film's smaller scale. "Given the competition it has had, the film is doing wonders," says a distributor, adding, "In many places, exhibitors have begun wondering if they should replace Loveyapa with Ravikumar." Badass Ravikumar is performing particularly well in tier-2 and tier-3 centres and single screens. If word of mouth maintains, the film is likely to see a big jump over the weekend. Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravikumar also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Simona J.