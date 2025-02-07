Loveyapa box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer has a slow start, collects 1.33 crore

Loveyapa box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic comedy released in theatres on Friday, riding on a wave of expectations. As per the latest updated on Sacnilk.com, Loveyapa had a slow start at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹ 01.33 crore on its first day of release. Love Today is directed by Advait Chandan. (Also read: Loveyapa vs Badass Ravikumar box office: Himesh Reshammiya demolishes Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor film in one-sided battle) Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa.

Loveyapa box office update

The report states that the film has collected ₹1.33 crore as per early estimates. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar, and the other big regional release Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar. It will be interesting to see if Loveyapa shows improvement in the upcoming days.

About Loveyapa

The film revolves around Gaurav (Junaid) and Baani (Khushi), whose love story gets messy when Khushi’s father, essayed by Ashutosh Rana, gives them a challenge to exchange their phones and prove their love. As Gaurav and Baani grapple with the shocking revelations - including cryptic messages and past relationships - their communication and trust are pushed to the breaking point. The film, a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today, also stars Kiku Sharda.

Loveyapa received mixed reviews upon release. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Loveyapa wants to cram a lot into its runtime- commentary on Gen-Z being obsessed with their phones, online trolling, deepfakes, body shaming, AI… it gets a bit too much to handle. While the first half is about the guy finding out about the girl’s undisclosed exes, the second half is about what she finds in her boyfriend’s phone. Ample scope for drama…. but the editing isn’t crisp, and by the time these two sort their trust issues, you wish they would call the wedding off and khatam this siyapa.”