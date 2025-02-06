Juhi Chawla ‘so happy’ to meet Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan at Loveyapa premiere: ‘So many crazy memories’

Juhi Chawla recently attended the premiere of Junaid Khan’s latest film, Loveyapa, in Mumbai. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to express happiness about seeing him grow up to become a leading man. She also went down memory lane, posting pictures with her friends Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. (Also Read: The three Khans steal the show at Loveyapa screening; Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan embrace, Salman Khan arrives in style. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan at the premiere of Loveyapa.

Juhi Chawla with her ‘two heroes’

Juhi posted a video on X and Instagram which featured pictures of her with Shah Rukh and Aamir. She also clicked pictures with Aamir’s children Junaid and Ira at the screening. Sharing it, she wrote, “SO HAPPY to meet ShahRukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment .. the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories…”

As for Junaid, she wrote that she has known him since he was a baby, calling him humble. She wrote, “And then to be coming to Junaid’s film screening, I had first seen him as a baby!!! How the years have flown … He is SUCH a wonderful down-to-earth boy, God Bless him. Wish him Great success with Loveyappa. #loveyapa.”

Fans were thrilled to see Juhi with Shah Rukh and Aamir, with one of them commenting, “Omg aamir juhi my most favourite pair bollywood in the world.” Another wrote, “Am I dreaming! Soo happy to see them together. We want them back together in movies again.” One seemingly speechless fan commented, “oh my gosh I can't say anything now.” Another wrote, “Finally saw srk juhi and aamir together.”

Recent work

Juhi was last seen in the 2023 film Friday Night Plan and the Netflix web series The Railway Men the same year. Last seen in Jawan and Pathaan in 2023, Shah Rukh will soon star in King. Aamir’s last film was the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, and will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

For the unversed, Juhi and Shah Rukh worked together in numerous films like Darr, Duplicate and Yes Boss. Aamir and she acted in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Love Love Love.