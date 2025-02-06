The three Khans steal the show at Loveyapa screening; Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan embrace, Salman Khan arrives in style. Watch

Bollywood's three Khans almost shared the stage together for the first time in over a year at the screening of Aamir's son, Junaid's film Loveyapa. Both Shah Rukh and Salman reached the screening but at different times. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Aamir Khan at the screening of Loveyapa.

HT City reported, “The chance of seeing all three Khans together was missed just by a minute it seems! Salman Khan arrived for the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film. Soon after Salman's car left the venue, SRK entered.” (Also read: Aamir Khan says him, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are looking forward to working together)

Shah Rukh and Aamir share a warm hug

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir can be seen welcoming SRK with a big smile on his face. Both Khans shared a warm hug and emrbaced each other's company. SRK also hugged Aamir's children Junaid and Ira. They all happily posed for the paps, leaving fans excited. SRK arrived at the screening donning a casual look. He looked uber cool in a blue shirt that he paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

Salman Khan completes the triumvirate

Before SRK, Salman Khan also came to the screening to cheer for Junaid. The star posed for the paparazzi alongside Aamir, dressed in a casual green t-shirt. The three actors have virtually ruled the Bollywood box office for close to four decades now.

About Loveyapa

Speaking of Loveyapa, the romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early. "I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theatres on February 7.