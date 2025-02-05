Rekha greets Aamir Khan with adaab, touches Dharmendra and Rajkumar Santoshi's feet at Loveyapa screening. Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening organised a special screening of his son Junaid Khan's first theatrical release Loveyapa. The screening was attended by renowned dignitaries such as Dharmendra, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, and Kabir Khan among others. (Also Read – Junaid Khan recalls not acknowledging Aamir Khan as his dad in front of an auto driver: ‘Told him we lived in same area') Rekha greets Aamir Khan and Dharmendra at Loveyapa screening.

Aamir touches Dharmendra's feet

In the visuals captured by the paparazzi, Dharmendra looked extremely happy on seeing Aamir. The duo even happily posed for the shutterbugs. Aamir greeted the veteran actor by touching his feet. Dharmendra was also seen chatting with Rekha, his co-star of many films. As Dharmendra, 89, took his leave, Rekha, 70, also touched his feet.

When Rekha arrived at the venue, she folded hands and then greeted Aamir with an adaab. Aamir greeted her with a hug. Rekha then touched the feet of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed her in the 2001 film Lajja. Rekha also hugged Aamir's daughter Ira Khan, who welcomed the guests along with her father.

About Loveyapa

The romantic comedy features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview to ANI. "I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early."I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan, and will be released in theaters on February 7.