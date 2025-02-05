Junaid Khan recalls not acknowledging Aamir Khan as his dad in front of an auto driver: ‘Told him we lived in same area'

Despite being the son of a Bollywood superstar, Junaid Khan prefers travelling by auto rather than in luxury cars. In a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their YouTube channel, the actor shared a fun anecdote about how he hid his identity from an auto driver after a surprise encounter with his father, Aamir Khan (who was travelling in a Mercedes) on a traffic signal. Junaid Khan recalls how he hid his identity from an auto driver after surprise encounter with Aamir Khan on road.

Junaid on why he travels in auto

When asked why he chooses to travel by auto despite having access to several luxury cars at home, Junaid called it a practical choice and said, "In a city like Mumbai, an auto is the best way to travel. If I take a car, I’ll get stuck in traffic and have to find parking. It’s just a practical choice. Itna bhi log mujhe nahi jaante (People don't know me that much). Only once, an auto driver recognized me." Khushi, on the other hand, revealed that her parents never allowed her to sit in an auto.

When Junaid hid his identity from auto driver

Junaid shared a fun anecdote about one of his auto rides and said, "Once, I was travelling from Andheri to Bandra for my play’s rehearsal. At the same time, my father was returning from Yash Raj Studios. At one of the red signals, his car stopped right beside my auto. I was busy on my phone when he rolled down his window to greet me, and I greeted him back. As soon as the signal turned green, we moved forward. The auto driver was shocked and asked me, ‘Do you know him?’ I replied, ‘Yes, actually, we live in the same area. His mother and my grandmother belong to Banaras.’"

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts with direct-to-OTT releasesMaharaj and The Archies, respectively. They are now set to make their theatrical debuts with Advait Chandan's Loveyapa. The romantic drama, a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today, will hit the screens on February 7.