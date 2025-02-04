Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chat, pose with Aamir Khan as they attend screening of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa

Several celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Kiran Rao, attended a special screening of Loveyapa. The event was hosted by Aamir Khan on Monday evening. Loveyapa stars his son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. (Also Read | Karan Johar reviews Loveyapa, calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor ‘magical’: 2025's first love story success story) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Loveyapa screening.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Aamir Khan

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving hand in hand for the event. The duo also posed for pictures with Aamir and shared warm moments before heading inside for the screening. Ranbir and Alia were seen chatting with Aamir.

Kiran Rao attend Loveyapa screening

For the evening, Ranbir chose a classic all-black outfit. Alia, on the other hand, kept it chic in a white shirt and black trousers. Aamir was seen in a mint green kurta, black dhoti and boots. Kiran was seen in a blue and white sweater and denims.

Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, his wife Safa, Sagarika Ghatke and husband Zaheer Khan also attended the screening.

Many celebrities attended the Loveyapa screening.

About Loveyapa

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is scheduled to be released on February 7. Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda are also a part of the movie. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which is packed with comedy, drama, and love. The trailer showcases the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.

Junaid recently shared his experience working with Khushi in the film. "I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches sets at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," Junaid told ANI.

Aamir's films

Aamir will be next seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par which also stars Darshal Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025. He is also backing Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore 1947 which is headlined by Sunny Deol.