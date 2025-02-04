Menu Explore
Karan Johar reviews Loveyapa, calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor ‘magical’: 2025's first love story success story

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2025 09:03 AM IST

Advait Chandan's romantic comedy Loveyapa will mark the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Karan Johar is an avid buff and promoter of love stories. He's not only directed some iconic ones, but also backed several others through his production house or social media endorsement. The latest film to receive the latter is Advait Chandan's upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. (Also Read – Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch)

Karan Johar heaps praise on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa.
Karan Johar heaps praise on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa.

What Karan said

Karan took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a poster of Loveyapa, featuring the two leads making the Korean heart symbols while wearing shiny grey jackets. Karan wrote in the caption, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision … its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!! You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor.”

“I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace , relentless energy , humour , emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!! Congratulations to Madhu Mantena , Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while!,” he added. Khushi reposted Karan's praise on her Instagram Stories with two white heart emojis and a teary-eyed emoji.

About Loveyapa

Produced by Madhu Mantena and Srishti Behl-led Phantom Films, Loveyapa marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The two newcomers made their acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's 2024 period drama Maharaj and Zoya Akhtar's 2023 period coming-of-age musical The Archies on Netflix India respectively. Loveyapa, which revolves around a prospective couple being made to swap their phones by the girl's father, also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. It'll release in cinemas this Friday on February 7.

Later in the year, Khushi will also star opposite Ibrahim Khan in his debut film, Nadaaniyan, which will release on Netflix India directly. Produced by Karan's Dharma Productions, it is helmed by debutante director Shauna Gautam.

