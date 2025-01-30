Junaid Khan wanted to release his and Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa on YouTube for free: 'But it's not practical'

After earning praise in his debut film, Maharaj, Junaid Khan is coming to the big screen with his next, Loveyapa. The romantic comedy, an adaptation of the Tamil hit Love Today, also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. In the run-up to its release, Junaid speaks with Hindustan Times about the change in medium from OTT to cinema and more. (Also read: Loveyapa trailer: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid’s messy affair gets complicated due to phone-swapping. Watch) Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa.

Junaid Khan on Loveyapa release

Junaid's debut film, Maharaj, was released directly on Netflix. That means that Loveyapa will be his first theatrical release. However, the actor does not feel that the change in medium makes any difference. "I don't think I feel so much of a difference. I think at the end of the day, a film is a film, and they're all very dear to us all. And I mean things like how best to distribute the film, I leave that, leave it to their better judgment. At the end of the day, I'm an actor. For me, in an ideal situation, put it free on YouTube so everybody, obviously, can watch it. But it's not a practicality," he says.

Quiz him on why he wants the film to be free on YouTube, and he responds, "Of course, I would always want it to go to the maximum people. And I will leave that to the people in charge as they know the best on how to market and how to get it to people."

However, the actor believes the question about OTT vs cinema is not for artists. "I think this question should be asked more to the distributors and producers because for artists, nothing changes," he argues.

Junaid on Loveyapa vs Love Today

Loveyapa is the remake of Love Today, a Tamil hit. Junaid says that being a remake does not take anything away from the film's freshness. "First of all, love stories have a certain sense of timelessness. And I felt it was an exciting script. I felt it was fun to do. And plus, I think many people don't really care that there is something they're like, no, but this looks interesting enough. Yeah, we don't really care if something else exists," he says.

Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, stars Khushi and Junaid alongside Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. The film is releasing in theatres on February 7.