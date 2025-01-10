Loveyapa trailer: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid’s messy affair gets complicated due to phone-swapping. Watch

Loveyapa trailer released

The makers released the trailer of the film on Friday. The trailer kicks off on a playful note, showcasing the easy chemistry between Gaurav (Junaid) and Baani (Khushi). The clip begins by showing Junaid sitting with Khushi’s father, essayed by Ashutosh Rana, who gives them a challenge to exchange their phones and prove their love.

And that brings a dramatic turn in their life with swapping phones unleashing a cascade of secrets and surprises. As the truth begins to unravel, the film weaves together humour and drama to explore the intricacies of modern relationships.

A chaotic chain of events ensues as secrets spill out, sparking confusion, frustration, and a tangled web of misunderstandings. As Gaurav and Baani grapple with the shocking revelations - including cryptic messages and past relationships - their communication and trust are pushed to the breaking point.

The trailer shows that Loveyapa delves into the offbeat aspects of romance and concludes on a tongue-in-cheek note, cautioning viewers about the perils of phone-swapping. The film, which is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today, also stars Kiku Sharda.

About the film

On December 26, Phantom Studios took to their Instagram account to officially announce the film. They shared a poster revealing that Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are teaming up for the romantic drama. The film will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025 and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The film marks Junaid's foray into the romantic comedy genre after his outing in Maharaj. Set in the realm of modern romance, the maker have shared that the film offers a “heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals”. It is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.