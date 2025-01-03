Loveyapa title track: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor bring 2025's first bad song; internet cringes hard

Song released

The video of the song was posted on Instagram on Friday with a caption which read, “#Loveyapa title track starring #JunaidKhan and #KhushiKapoor is here this is a perfect love song that will resonate with the Gen-Z youths! The love anthem of the year, Rolling! Love is in the air! Celebrate this Valentine’s season with #Loveyapa, releasing in cinemas on 7th February 2025”.

Khushi Kapoor also posted the song on her Instagram handle, writing, "Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa!’

Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have sung the song.

The accompanying music video, featuring lead actors Khushi and Junaid, showcases the intricacies of modern love with weird, clunky lyrics and saturated, childish frames, straight out of a bad early 2000s music video.

The track doesn't quite sit well. The title song's underwhelming impact has left many wondering if the film will be any better.

“Omg is this a real song,” one user wrote, with another writing, “Cringe”. “What does is this song even,” read one comment. One user shared, “Babe wtf is this”.

“What is this cringe,” wrote one user, with one sharing, “Bas yeh sunna bacha tha (That's the last nail).”

About the film

On December 26, Phantom Studios took to their Instagram account to officially announce the film. They shared a poster revealing that Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are teaming up for the romantic drama. The film will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025 and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The film marks Junaid's foray into the romantic comedy genre after his outing in Maharaj. Set in the realm of modern romance, the maker have shared that the film offers a “heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals”. It is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.