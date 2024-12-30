Maharaj actor Junaid Khan: 2024 has been busy and I have high hopes for my films releasing in 2025

Actor and son of actor Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan has had a packed year. He didn’t just make his OTT debut with Maharaj in 2024, he also had his hands full shooting two films and doing plays. Actor Junaid Khan will next seen in Adwait Chandan’s Loveyapa and his father Aamir Khan's home production with Sai Pallavi

Reflecting on the year gone by, the 31-year-old muses, “2024 has been a busy year. I have completed a film (Loveyapa with actor Khushi Kapoor) directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan that will come out in February. Another untitled film (with actor Sai Pallavi) — my dad’s production — will also release later in 2025. So, high hopes.” Both projects are romantic films and will have theatrical releases.

However, Junaid feels that the medium of release doesn’t matter: “Theatre or OTT, it puts more pressure on the producer than an actor... As actors or makers, we all do our best, regardless of what the platform is. I am open to all.”

But he has his preferences: “Personally, I watch the long format more than the short format and would love to do a series.” The actor reveals that there are a couple of projects in the offing, but he won’t open up about them till the camera rolls.

Ask him about the release of his debut film Maharaj — based on an 1862 libel case involving a conflict between a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer — and he shares, “We started shooting for Maharaj in February 2020. But then came the pandemic. We resumed shooting in 2021. And it came out now (this year).”

Describing himself as a “theatre person,” Junaid says, “Theatre and stage are my passion. It’s a great learning. Acting is a craft, and the more you do it, the better you learn.”

But what is it about performing on stage that excites him? Junaid explains, “I get more thrilled on stage as I get the live feedback. And I derive a kick from the energy of the audience. Wahin pata chal jata hai ki audience ko maza aa raha hi ki nahin.” He reveals, “Dad also did stage in the 80s.”

The actor was in Lucknow for the play The Runaway Bride held as part of Repertwahr Festival.