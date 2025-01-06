Junaid Khan reveals how parents Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta found out he had dyslexia while reading Taare Zameen Par script

What Junaid said

During the interview, Junaid shared, “Neither of my parents were particular (about my results)… I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. So, I think they were mindful of that, especially in schooling.”

When the host asked whether this revelation prompted Aamir to make Taare Zameen Par, Junaid said it was the opposite of what happened. For the uninitiated, Taare Zameen Par revolved around an 8-year-old boy, Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary), who finds it difficult to concentrate on his studies and faces issues in his school. Aamir played the role of a kind and caring teacher who recognizes Ishaan's talent.

Junaid added, "Actually I think it was a little bit the other way around. When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, ‘Ek second… We have seen this in our lives’. And actually, it was at that point that they took me to a specialist, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia.”

Junaid and Aamir's upcoming work

In October last year, Aamir announced a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par. It will star Aamir, Darsheel, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna directs the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Junaid will next be seen sharing the screen with Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in Loveyapa, slated to release on February 7. He will also be seen in a film with Sai Pallavi later this year.