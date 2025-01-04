Junaid Khan on dealing with parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce: ‘I never saw them fight till I was 19’

Junaid gets candid

In an interview with Vicky Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid spoke about his parents' divorce and how he dealt with it. He said, “It was good. My parents split up, I think, when I was eight. But they never actually let us feel that. I never saw them fight till I was 19. The first time I saw my parents fight, I was 19. So we never saw them disagree or fight. They always… When it came to us (Junaid and his sister Ira) they were a single unit. So, I think that way they did well. I think it was probably a mature thing to do. I mean two good people aren’t always good together and this way we got, at least I got a childhood with both parents being happy.”

That being said, Junaid never felt the absence of his parents’ togetherness. When it comes to life after separation, Junaid shared that his parents and sister Ira Khan ensure they meet regularly.

“It’s great. We meet frequently (after her marriage). We all live within the same 100 metre radius. So we meet often. In fact, every Tuesday evening is family tea. So, mum, Ira, me and dad, sometimes some of us may not be free, but otherwise every Tuesday evening we meet where there are all four of us or three or two. For a few years now we’ve been doing that. We meet quite frequently,” Junaid added.

About Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir and Reena Dutta married in 1986. They also have a daughter, Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 15 years of marriage. They have a son-Azad, through surrogacy.

What’s next for Junaid

Junaid will next be seen sharing the screen with Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa, which is slated to release on February 7. He will also be seen in a film with Sai Pallavi later this year.