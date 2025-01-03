Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan hail Junaid Khan’s 'sweet’ Loveyapa song after internet rejects it

Earlier today, the title track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film Loveyapa was released, and it received heavy criticism from the audience. The internet termed cringe and horrible. However, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to have different views about the song. Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Loveyapa title track.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan took to X and heaped praise on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's song Loveyapa Ho Gaya. While the song has been receiving criticism for its lyrics, the superstar called it a 'sweet song.' He wrote, "So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team."

Salman Khan also sent his best wishes to Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa title track. The actor took to Instagram and sharing the song, he wrote, “Best of luck Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor”.

Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, which features Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The song highlights the minor details of modern love with quirky frames. In the track, they can also be seen taking jibes at the current dating scene between youngsters. Though it promised to be an upbeat and quirky song, it failed to impress the audience.

One of the comments read, "What is this cringe?" Another internet user commented, "First of all, eww. Second of all, ewwww." Yet another comment read, "Second-hand embarrassment." One person wrote, "So embarrassing... no wonder Bollywood's failing."

Loveyapa is a romantic drama that is set to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today and marks Junaid Khan's foray into the romantic comedy genre after his outing in Maharaj. The makers have shared that the film offers a “heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals.”

