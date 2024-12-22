Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan turn paparazzi into cheerleaders at Mumbai event; Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan seen too. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 22, 2024 09:06 AM IST

After posing for the paparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan smiled, blew a kiss, and flashed the thumbs-up sign. Watch.

Many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, and Suhana Khan, among others, attended an event at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen at the event. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya)

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Katrina Kaif attended a Mumbai event.
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Katrina Kaif attended a Mumbai event.

Shah Rukh- Gauri pose at event, Suhana seen too

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan looked stylish as they twinned in black outfits for the event. The actor was dressed in a black shirt, matching blazer, pants, and shoes. Gauri was seen in a dress and silver heels. The couple saw paparazzi cheering for them loudly as the arrived. After posing for the paparazzi, he smiled, blew a kiss, and flashed the thumbs-up sign. Suhana Khan was seen in a white T-shirt under a shimmery black and white blazer and shorts.

Katrina, Madhuri, Shahid, Janhvi attend event

For the event, Katrina Kaif, too, was spotted in a black dress and heels. Madhuri Dixit opted for a pink dress, while her husband, Sriram Nene, was seen in a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants. Shahid Kapoor wore a black shirt and pants. Mira Rajput opted for a metallic black dress. Vidya Balan, her husband-producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, her mother Bhavana Panday and Karam Johar twined in black outfits.

Janhvi was seen in an off-shoulder rose gold dress. The Ambani family members were also seen at the preview night of the NMACC Arts Cafe. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani posed for the paparazzi.

About Shah Rukh, Shahid's films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He recently lent his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King released in Indian theatres on December 20.

Fans will see Shahid in a new avatar in the upcoming film Deva. The Shahid and Pooja Hegde-starrer will released in theaters on February 14, 2025. He also has a film along with Triptii Dimri. Vishal Bhardwaj will helm the project.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
