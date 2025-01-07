Khushi Kapoor's artsy pink dress from Loveyapa's music video is all fun and chic; here's how much it costs

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s debut movie Loveyapa is all set to hit the theatres in February this year. The makers released the title track Loveyapa Hogaya, in which Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are seen in a splash of vibrant colours, with dazzling sets and costumes that capture the ebullient Gen Z spirit and kaleidoscopic labels of their love. Khushi recently shared BTS footage of one of the outfits from the title track video. Let’s take a look at the outfit. Khushi Kapoor stuns in an artsy ensemble. (Instagram/@khushikapoor)

More about the look

Khushi Kapoor wore a pink mini dress with floral embellishments. The 3D applique dress was seen in the music video. Her hair, styled in voluminous waves, was tied with an artsy, pastel scarf. Accentuating her eyes with liner and voluminous lashes, her look was playful and refreshing.

Her dress is called Onions Rose Red Rose Flower Mini Dress and it's from the label Catchall. It costs $83.90 USD which is approximately Rs. 7,189.

Khushi Kapoor snapped a mirror selfie with the dress, ticking off the trendy Gen Z checklist with her phone tucked in the Rhode phone lip case, flaunting the peptide lip treatment.

Much like the rose-tinted romance of Gen Z being portrayed in the music video with their ‘Babu shona,' ever confused swiping left and right and situationships, Khushi's floral mini dress captures all the laid-back, whimsical vibes of the song.

More about her work front

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, is poised to make her big-screen debut in Bollywood with Junaid Khan in their movie Loveyapa in February 2025. Previously, she was seen in the OTT film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

