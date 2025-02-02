Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan admits producers will cast him 'because of family': Nobody has said anything negative to me

Amid growing discussions about nepotism in the film industry, actor Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan, has admitted that he has certain advantages over other actors due to his lineage. His Loveyapa co-star Khushi Kapoor - daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi - echoed the sentiments. (Also read: Junaid Khan wanted to release his and Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa on YouTube for free: 'But it's not practical') Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, made his acting debut last year.(PTI)

Junaid and Khushi on their families' influence

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Junaid and Khushi promoted their upcoming film Loveyapa. During the conversation, Junaid spoke about the importance of social media presence for actors in today's times. “Nobody has said anything negative to me, actually. I’m not on social media, so I have no idea. Producers will cast me even without seeing any public presence. Not many actors have that. It’s purely because of the family I come from," Junaid said.

In the same interview, Khushi Kapoor added that actors like them should be thankful for their privilege. “We have a lot to be thankful for, so I don’t really want to be in a position to complain about anything. I am happy where I am,” The Archies actor said.

About Loveyapa

Junaid made his film debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaj last year. The film, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, released on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor also had her debut film - Zoya Akhtar's The Archies - released directly on Netflix. Loveyapa is the first theatrical release for both young actors.

In an interview with HT, Khushi said about the film, “There's more stress because it's like box office numbers and so many other factors that you have to consider when considering a theatrical release. But I think it's special. So, I did my bit.” Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to be released on February 7.