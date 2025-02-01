Khushi Kapoor admits she's more ‘stressed’ about Loveyapa than The Archies: ‘There's box office numbers, other factors’

Khushi Kapoor is finally coming onto the big screen. The actor made her film debut in The Archies, but the film was a direct Netflix release. With her next, Loveyapa, she is getting her first theatrical release. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Khushi admits it is a different kind of pressure. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor says people on social media ‘want actresses to feel insecure’) Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa.

Your previous film, The Archies, went directly to OTT. Loveyapa is coming to the theatres. Do you see a difference? Are you feeling something different in the air this time?

I don't know if the difference is because it's theatre and OTT. I think, in general, the processes were much different for me because that was my first film, and this is the third film I've shot. I feel much more confident in myself, and I'm much more aware of how things go. During the first film, I had no prior knowledge at all. Now, I think I know how things move. The process was much easier for me mentally and physically.

How has the experience changed for you in the short time you have been in the industry? What are your learnings so far?

Initially, I didn't realize the importance of perception and how you interact with other people, and how people are looking at you outside of your films as well. And I was very much to myself most of the time during The Archies. My personality is not someone who likes to be out there, but I think I'm realising that you should put yourself out there more and be more conversive. I'm a shy person. I think now I'm being free and more confident to speak, but it's a slow process, and the more you work, the easier it gets.

Without downplaying The Archies, Loveyapa is a different viewing experience because it is theatrical. It is something that your sister has done or what your mom did for years. Is that registering?

During the trailer launch, when we entered the theatre and saw the trailer and some of the songs on the big screen, I was really shaking. I thought it was casual. It's just the trailer, and I've seen it. It'd be fine. But then, seeing it on the big screen, I was like, 'Oh, sh*t, this is really happening'. There's more stress because it's like box office numbers and so many other factors that you have to consider when considering a theatrical release. But I think it's special. So, I did my bit. I did my best.

For Junaid and you, Loveyapa is your second and third film. But then you have Ashutosh Rana, someone who has done it all. How do you approach a scene when you are acting with someone like them? Is there an urge to impress them?

Initially, I was a bit intimidated because he's so senior to me, and he's an amazing actor. And I think my main thing was to hold my own in the scene and not just pause and break, but he was just phenomenal on set. His energy was so nice and collaborative. He kept coming up with new ideas and wanting to try different ways to do different things, and I think that makes the whole process more fun and interactive for everyone. A lot of the things he would do would be impromptu, and he would decide midway through the take, and we would get thrown off, but that would give for such a good reaction that you would want to keep going and work off of that.

Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, stars Khushi and Junaid Khan alongside Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. The film will be released in theatres on February 7.