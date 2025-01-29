Khushi Kapoor says people on social media ‘want actresses to feel insecure’

Khushi Kapoor is only one film old, but her association with the industry dates back to her birth. As the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, and the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, she has a powerful legacy. But as she puts it, she is finally finding her own way in Bollywood. Ahead of the release of her new film, Loveyapa, Khushi talks with HT about the film, her learnings in the industry so far, and being a shy actor. Excerpts: Khushi Kapoor will be next seen in Loveyapa, her first theatrical release.

What drew you to Loveyapa? What was the script or the team or the combination of it? How does Khushi select projects?

I just ask my dad (laughs). But I think with this one, I kind of had a gut feeling as well. I love Advait (Chandan, the director), and I loved Secret Superstar. I'd watched the original film (Love Today), and I also like that. I think the story is very different, young and relevant. It was definitely something I wanted to do. And Bani's (her character in Loveyapa) personality is very different from mine in real life. So, for me, it was a challenge. And in The Archies, I was very reserved, and that's very much like how I am in life. So, for me, it was just, how do you break from that and explore different characters and stories.

So now you want to go out there and explore and do stuff which is not you?

Yeah! During The Archies, we were cast because we were so close to our character because we were all new. So Zoya had cast us because she saw our characters in us already. But I think as an actor, you want to be versatile enough to do any role and any character. Bani was very much like that. The first thing Advait had said was, 'I didn't know if you would be able to yell on the phone'. Because I don't raise my voice in life in general. And I think during Loveyapa, I found my voice a little bit because I had to scream so much.

Are you more reserved and quiet, that even if something is bothering you, you don't speak up?

I am very much a people-pleaser. A lot of the time, my stylist will come with outfits, and I'll say, "Let's try everything." And they'll have to say that if you don't like something, tell us. And I'd be too afraid to say I don't like something. I just say yes to everything because I don't want to disappoint anyone.

You mentioned asking your dad before signing something. What happens when you have clashes about the choices? For instance, if you like a script but Janhvi or your dad don't, how does that go?

I feel like if we were to clash really hard over something, then I would take their advice over my instinct, at least right now, I feel like they have much more experience than I do. And luckily, we've not been in a situation where I've really liked or not liked something, and it was the opposite for them.

You said you were shy. You like to be with yourself, and you become an actor at a time when social media is so important. How do you reconcile that?

It's tough. I feel like my social media personality has been a very small part of who I am, and that's why I feel people have a very different impression. I am quite protective of my life and my people, and I don't think I need to share everything all the time. If people like you and connect with you, then great, but I don't want to create a perception that's not me. So the social media is all Khushi, but it's a very filtered version of me.

Another aspect of social media is how people pit actresses against each other. It doesn't happen to male actors that much, but it's just a very ugly thing to do.

I feel like people want actresses to feel insecure about another person. I feel like it's not necessary to pit everyone against each other. Everyone is good at different things. Everyone has their own space. I'm sure other actresses are way better at certain things than I am, and I'm sure I also have some skills. We have to be secure enough to not think about these things and just have faith in ourselves.

Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan stars Khushi and Junaid Khan, alongside Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. The film is releasing in theatres on February 7.