Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa promos are rubbing netizens the wrong way, ask ‘where is the chemistry?’

To all Bollywood buffs, it's clear that sometimes the real story is not just the movie, but the chemistry (or lack thereof) between the co-stars. And while off-screen relationships usually spark some juicy headlines, there are times when these interactions leave fans scratching their heads more than getting excited for the film. One such duo currently under the spotlight is Loveyapa co-stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. While the film is set to release on February 7, the celebrity pair has been making headlines not for their performances, but for their rather odd rapport off-screen.

A series of paparazzi videos circulating online show the “dynamic duo” smiling for the cameras but with little to no chemistry between them. If anything, according to netizens, they resemble a tired older sister and her younger brother instead of a romantic couple. In one video that caught the public's attention, Khushi can be seen instructing Junaid to remove his backpack before posing for photos, which feels almost motherly; the worst part is how Junaid seems completely out of his element, acting as if he’s never faced cameras before.

The moment caught the public’s attention, leaving many puzzled about their off-screen connection. Commenters weighed in, with one saying, “He’s not making half the effort she’s at promotions. She seems a natural and will take off like her sister!” Another added, “Lol, how cringe. I feel this is his last movie of this genre. I don't think this lifestyle suits him.”

In another viral video, the pair is seen dancing together on stage, which sparked a flurry of comments online. One user posted the video on X with the caption, “Don’t know what they’re doing or want to do, but couldn’t.” Many agreed with this sentiment, commenting things like, “4-year-old me dancing at school annual event,” and “Ye video dekh ke wo do kids ki yaad agayi where the elder kid is dancing and asks the younger one to dance.” Another comment quipped, “They both would fail Science terribly as there is practically no chemistry whatsoever.” Another user said, “Zero chemistry: he looks very old compared to her, and she looks like a child,” while another added, “When your parents force you to perform in front of relatives. 😂😂😂”

The general response to the pair’s promotional moments has been polarising despite the stellar trailer of the movie — it is worth noting that, at least in the trailer, there were very few scenes where Junaid and Khushi share significant screen time together, which makes their non-existent real-life chemistry not so surprising. The film marks the silver screen debut of Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid. The two were previously introduced to audiences through their OTT debuts in The Archies and Maharaj, respectively.