Ira Khan blames father Aamir Khan for getting trolled for photo with Nick Jonas: ‘I had no idea…’

Ira looks back

Ira attended the event with Aamir. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ira looked back at the whole event. She said, “I had no idea that Nick Jonas was going to be there. My father doesn’t communicate well when it comes to event invites. He just calls and says, ‘Hey, we have to go for this. Come.’ He doesn’t tell me about the dress code. He doesn’t tell you any of these things, so I show up in the best dress I can take. Then I get trolled on Instagram for not dressing appropriately. I had no idea that we were going for such a fancy event. I didn’t know what we were going for. I reached there, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!'”

Ira doesn’t like to trouble people with requests for pictures, but she made an exception for Nick. She added, “I went up to him and said, ‘Hey, I don’t do this. I don’t go up to people and ask for a photo because I know how irritating it is, but literally my best friend was supposed to marry you so I have to take this photo for the five-year-old us.”

Ira shared Nick’s reaction as well, revealing that he was very chill. She admitted that she even asked him stupid questions including weather enquiry after clicking the picture.

About the picture

After the event in 2023, Ira Khan posted a picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram. A section of social media users trolled her for her fashion choice. “She needs a better stylist ASAP,” one comment read, with another reading, “Dressed very badly.”

The NMACC opening ceremony was also attended by global stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Penelope Cruz, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid.