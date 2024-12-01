Aamir Khan's daughter Ira says parents 'blamed themselves' for her mental health issues: Their divorce changed our lives

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has opened up on her mental health struggles and how managing them during her parents' divorce was a challenge for her. In a rare interview, the theatre artist spoke about managing her mental health and why her parents probably blamed themselves for it. (Also read: Aamir Khan reveals he is taking joint therapy with daughter Ira: ‘To work on issues which have been there for years') Ira with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta at her wedding

Ira Khan on mental health battles

Ira has been open and upfront about her mental health struggles, even posting about it on social media at times. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ira spoke about the time when she began medication for it and how her parents dealt with it.

“I don’t think I told him (father, Aamir) that I was putting it on Instagram. When I told both my parents, they were worried. I started my medication when I came home in 2018. During that time, I could tell that both of them were extremely worried because they were going on their own fears and tangents. And I was like, ‘I am the child, I need help right now, we can deal with your fears later’. They never said that or openly blamed themselves, but I am sure they felt those things. Even though they know that it’s not in their control, it’s a culmination of many things. I hope they don’t blame themselves,” she said.

Ira Khan on parents' divorce

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. The couple was married from 1986-2002. Talking about their divorce, Ira said, “My parents’ divorce wasn’t one day, it was something that changed all our lives since that day. Many good and not good things happened since that day, many things happened that we maybe even didn’t know happened.”

Apart from Ira, Aamir and Reena have a son, Junaid, who made his acting debut in the Netflix film Maharaj this year. Aamir has another son - Aazad - with his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao.