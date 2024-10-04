Aamir Khan hugs daughter Ira Khan at Reena Dutta's father's funeral; Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan also attend

Aamir Khan and his mother were seen visiting his first ex-wife Reena Dutta's residence on Wednesday morning after the death of her father. On Thursday, Aamir was seen with his entire family visiting Reena for the last rites of his former father-in-law. (Also Read: ‘Biggest fan’ Aamir Khan shows Amitabh Bachchan how he even has his wedding card from 1973; host is surprised!) Aamir Khan hugs daughter Ira Khan as Kiran Rao looks on, at last rites of Reena Dutta's father

Aamir and family visit Reena

Not only Aamir, but his and Reena's children – actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan--were also seen at the last rites of their maternal grandfather. Ira was accompanied by her husband and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Aamir's second ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also seen with the family. She was spotted looking distressed and chatting with Junaid. Aamir was also spotted hugging Ira and Nupur, as Kiran looked on.

About Aamir, Reena, and Kiran

Aamir married Reena in 1986. They had two kids – Junaid and Ira – before splitting up in 2002. Later, he began dating Kiran, who was an Assistant Director on his 2001 production debut and seminal historical drama Lagaan. Kiran also became a board member on Aamir Khan Productions, which also produced her 2010 directorial debut, Dhobi Ghaat. After tying the knot in 2005, Aamir and Kiran became parents to son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy.

Aamir and Kiran split up in 2021. However, the two continue to work together as Kiran's latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies, was co-produced by Aamir. It was recently announced as India's official entry for the Academy Awards next year. Aamir will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia D'Souza, slated to release in cinemas this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Aamir's elder son Junaid made his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's period courtroom drama Maharaj, which premiered on Netflix India last year. He'll next be seen in Advait Chandan's yet-untitled romantic drama opposite Khushi Kapoor and in another untitled film opposite Sai Pallavi.

Aamir has been close to both his ex-wives, who have also been cordial with each other. Kiran was seen getting involved intimately in Ira and Nupur's wedding earlier this year.