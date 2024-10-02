Aamir Khan, mother visit ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Actor Aamir Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussain, visited his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, on Wednesday after her father's death. Several videos and pictures of the duo outside Reena's home in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. Aamir Khan and his mother visited his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir visits Reena after her dad's death

In a video, Aamir was seen exiting Reena's house as he sat in his car. He kept his hand on his chest and looked around him. The actor was dressed in a red and white kurta and brown dhoti. Zeenat, dressed in a green kurta, was seen getting out of her car at Reena's home.

Zeenat Hussain visited Reena Dutta.

About Aamir and Reena

Aamir and Reena Dutta married in 1986. They also have a daughter, Ira Khan, and a son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 15 years of marriage. They have a son--Azad, through surrogacy.

What Kiran earlier said about Reena, Aamir's family

Earlier this year, Kiran spoke to Zoom about Reena. She had said, “Reena never left the family. It was very much the same when Aamir and Reena got divorced. The family was highly protective of Reena and when I got married, Reena was a part of the family and we became really good friends because she is an incredible human-being. I absolutely love her, she’s a dear friend.”

Earlier this year, speaking on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir had opened up about a few incidents from his life. One such anecdote involved Reena. Once, Aamir tried to show breathing exercises to Reena when she was in labour, and she ended up slapping him.

Aamir's films

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which failed at the box office. He will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par. He will also produce Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and others.