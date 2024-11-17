Aamir Khan reveals he is taking joint therapy with daughter Ira: ‘To work on issues which have been there for years'

Aamir on the power of therapy

In a video by Netflix India, Aamir was featured along with his daughter Ira and Dr. Vivek Murthy to talk about mental health.

“Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it? It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship. To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years,” Aamir said.

Here, Ira shared that it is important because working on a bond with parents is also very important.

In the same conversation, Aamir also spoke about the power of therapy.

He said, “Therapy is a very powerful thing. I'm a fairly intelligent guy. I can think things through. I'm a sensible guy. If there's an issue, I can sort it out for myself. But no, I can't. It doesn't matter how intelligent you are. It doesn't matter how worldly-wise you are. We know so little about our minds... That a person who has a lot more knowledge and has got the basics right really helps you in leaps and bounds to understand it. In India, a lot of us feel if I go for therapy, I have a mental problem. I don't want people to know I'm going for therapy. But it is okay need help. I have benefited greatly from therapy”.

About Ira Khan

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. The former couple are also parents to son Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002. Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.

