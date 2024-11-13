Aamir Khan ‘still wants to do’ Gulshan Kumar biopic, but mom has some reservations about the script, says Bhushan Kumar

Film and music producer Bhushan Kumar has shared details about the biopic of his late father-producer Gulshan Kumar. In an interview with Connect Cine, Bhushan revealed earlier it was decided that actor Aamir Khan would star in the film. He added that Aamir still wants to be part of the film. Bhushan shared that the biopic is getting delayed because his mother, Sudesh Kumari, has reservations about his current script. (Also Read | Aamir Khan agreed to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul only after Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma refused) Aamir Khan will be part of a biopic on Bhushan Kumar.

Bhushan says Aamir Khan will play Gulshan Kumar in his biopic

Bhushan said, "We are writing that. We had written earlier, it was all superb. The actor, we hadn't officially announced, but everybody knew Aamir sir was doing it. He still wants to do it. He always tells me, 'It’s the best script I've ever read in recent times, jo mujhe karni hi karni hai (that I absolutely want to do)'. There are some family reservations about that, especially my mother. She wants to do it from one perspective and we had written the script from another perspective. Obviously, I can't make a film about my father if my mother isn't convinced about it. Once my mother is convinced about the script, which she will be eventually."

Gulshan Kumar's wife has reservations about his biopic script

"My mother isn't saying ki whitewash it...Jis tareeke ki humari abhi script likhi huyi hai, logo ko maza aayega. Lekin logo ko maza dene k chakkar mein apni family ko main hurt nahi kar sakta. Woh ek dum nahi karna hai (The script that we have now, people will enjoy it. But I can't provide entertainment to people by hurting my family. That should not happen)...When I make papa's biopic, it will be, for the first time--Bhushan Kumar and T-series presents. It will be a tribute to my father from my side," he added.

About Gulshan Kumar

Gulshan Kumar began his own audio cassette business, Super Cassettes Industries. His first movie in Bollywood was Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka (1989). Next came the big hit Aashiqui (1990). His other movies include Bahaar Aane Tak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Ayee Milan Ki Raat, Meera Ka Mohan, Jeena Marna Tere Sang and Bewafa Sanam. He founded the music label T-Series in 1983. He was shot dead in 1997 in Mumbai by gangsters belonging to the D-company.