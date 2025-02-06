Loveyapa celeb reviews: Javed Akhtar calls Junaid-Khushi Kapoor film 'kamaal ki'; Dharmendra loves natural performances

Celebrities in Mumbai caught the screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa on Wednesday and are raving about it. A video shared by the film's team from the screening shows several actors, directors and other film personalities praising the rom-com, that releases on Friday, February 7. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor star together in their theatrical debut movie Loveyapa.(Sunil Khandare )

A thumbs up from celebs

Veteran actor Dharmendra praised the natural performances of the young actors. “Ghar ghar ki kahaani hai ye. Very natural, kahin bhi aisa nhi laga acting kar raha hai (This is the story of every home. He acted very naturally, never did it seem like he was putting on a show).”

Ali Fazal gave a thumbs up to the movie and Shabana Azmi called it ‘very nice’. She said it makes you realise the obsession one has with their mobile phones now. Javed Akhtar said, “bahut kamaal ki alag picture hai (It's a wonderful, very different movie).”

Earlier, director Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision … its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!! You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor.”

Kajol tweeted, “Wishing the team of #LoveYapa all the very best 💖 This one’s a must-watch, don’t forget to catch it in cinemas near you.”

Junaid is the eldest child of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Khushi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She is also the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.

On Wednesday's screening, also in attendance were Aamir's contemporaries and friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. They might also soon post their reviews of the movie on social media.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Love Today (2022). According to the trailer, Khushi and Junaid aka Baani and Gucci want to get married. But their cute Gen-Z love story takes an unexpected turn when the bride’s father challenges them to swap their phones for 24 hours. The secrets spilled soon end up becoming hurdles in their way to a happily ever after.

Junaid has previously starred in OTT movie Maharaj and Khushi in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.