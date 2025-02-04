'Tujhse nahi hoga, tu baith ke dekh isko': Even Farah Khan gave up on teaching dance to Junaid Khan during Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their theatrical debut with the romantic drama Loveyapa. In a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Junaid opened up about how Farah Khan once gave up on teaching him dance and even canceled his sequence from a song. Junaid Khan reveals Farah Khan canceled his dance sequence in Loveyapa.

When Farah gave up on Junaid

Junaid and Khushi joked that they don’t need glycerin while shooting a dance sequence because they start crying just by looking at the choreographer. Junaid then recalled how, during the shoot of a song in Loveyapa, Farah Khan decided to cut his dance portion.

He said, "Farah ma’am canceled our dance. During rehearsals, her assistants taught us the steps. But when she saw me perform, she decided to keep only Khushi’s dance and canceled my part. She asked me to perform in front of her, watched me, and said, ‘Tujhse nahi hoga, tu chalke aa. Khushi se dance hoga, tu baithke dekh isko’ (You won’t be able to do it, just walk over. Khushi will dance, you just sit and watch).”

Junaid further admitted that he is "very bad at dancing" and added, "I had to do Garba in Maharaj. I rehearsed for 10 weeks, practicing four hours daily. If you look at me in the film, I’m so thin—it’s all Vaibhavi ma’am’s (choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s) magic. Shweta ma’am cut everything from that song. I wasn’t looking good in it, but she didn’t keep even one mid-shot of mine. She only kept wide-to-close shots, and that’s why I looked good.”

For the unversed, Farah Khan choreographed the romantic number Rehna Kol in Loveyapa. The song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zahrah S. Khan, features a separate dance sequence with Khushi, while Junaid is mostly seen adoring her in the music video.

About Loveyapa

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a romantic comedy and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today (2022). The trailer showcases Khushi and Junaid, aka Baani and Gucci, who want to get married. However, their Gen-Z love story takes an unexpected turn when the bride’s father challenges them to swap their phones for 24 hours. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on February 7.