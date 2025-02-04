Reddit ‘gets secondhand embarrassment’ with ‘stiff’ Ibrahim Ali Khan, ‘awkward’ Khushi Kapoor dancing to Ishq Mein

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's production, Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. The first song from the film, Ishq Mein, was unveiled at a Netflix event in Mumbai on February 3, where the actors also performed a dance to the song. However, after the video surfaced online, Reddit users were far from impressed. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan grooving to their film's first song Ishq Mein.

Reddit criticises Ibrahim, Khushi's performance

A Reddit user shared the clip of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor performing a romantic dance to Ishq Mein, sparking mixed reactions. One user wrote, "Ibrahim is as stiff as cardboard. He can barely dance here." Another joked, "Lol… at one point, it looked like he was trying to strangle her." Criticizing Khushi, a user commented, "Khushi looks so awkward here." Another added, "I'm getting secondhand embarrassment watching both of them." Yet another remarked, "What in the high school talent show is this?"

Many also pointed out the actors’ lack of chemistry. One comment read, "Man, their bodies are stiff. There is no ease in their movement. I don't see any chemistry."

Sony Music India, the film’s music label, posted the song on social media, writing, “Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix. #IshqMein song out now!” Reddit users reacted to the song as well, with one commenting, "Ibrahim is giving peak romcom Saifu vibes." Another joked, "Looks like AI-generated Saif romancing a random person."

About Nadaaniyan

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Shauna Gautam, the romantic drama also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. The film’s official synopsis describes it as, "A South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever, and one outrageous plan: hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?" The film promises a fresh take on modern romance where digital interaction drives the complexities of young love and is set to release on Netflix in 2025.