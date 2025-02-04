Sara Ali Khan calls brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘best in the family’ ahead of his debut film Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Shauna Gautam's romantic comedy Nadaaniyan on Netflix India. After he and his co-star Khushi Kapoor released the first song from the film at the Next on Netflix event on Monday, members of his family expressed their pride and excitement on social media. (Also Read – Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch) Sara Ali Khan calls brother Ibrahim Ali Khan "best in the family".

What Sara, Soha said

Ibrahim's elder sister and actor Sara Ali Khan reposted the song Ishq Mein on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My brothers pehla gaana (first song) (pink heart, man dancing, and hand heart emojis) Ab tere magic ka zamana (now is the era of your magic) (loved and magic wand emojis). I always said the best in the family is yet to come (alarm clock, dua, and folded hands emojis)."

She added she can't wait to watch Khushi Kapoor in all her “beauty and glory.” Sara also said she's “too excited” for the debut of Shauna Gautam, who worked with Ibrahim in the Assistant Directors team of Karan Johar's 2023 hit romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nadaaniyan is also backed by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Ibrahim's aunt, Saif Ali Khan's sister and actor Soha Ali Khan, also reposted the song on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Looking good Iggy! (face with sunglasses emoji).”

About the Khan family

Before Ibrahim, other actors in his family include Sara, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Saif, Amrita, and Ibrahim's paternal grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. Additionally, Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor. While Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018, she was last seen in Sky Force. She'll be next seen in an action comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Saif, meanwhile, was last seen in Kortala Siva's Telugu action entertainer Devara: Part 1 last year. He'll next star in Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal's heist thriller Jewel Thief, which will also drop on Netflix India. Sharmila, last seen in the slice-of-life drama Outhouse, will return to Bengali cinema with Suman Ghosh's Puratawn.