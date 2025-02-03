Shah Rukh Khan says he's ‘just a bloody star’ in a mic-drop moment at Netflix event. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next on Netflix event and spoke about producing his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, Stardom. The actor had a mic-drop moment when he called himself a ‘naam ka producer’ and said something that elicited cheers. (Also Read: Aryan Khan ‘looks so serious' as he gives instructions in a leaked video from set of Stardom. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan is producing Aryan Khan's Netflix show Stardom.

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘just a bloody star’

Talking about his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix producing Aryan’s web series, Shah Rukh said in Hindi, “Everyone else takes care of this, I am just a naam ka producer (producer for namesake). My thing is very simple. All these producer, director, writer, production…I am just a bloody star (in a deep voice). The music is better; producers don’t get any.” The event was filled with cheers as soon as he said this.

Shah Rukh attended the event dressed in all black with his hair tied back and sunglasses on. Last seen in Jawan and Pathaan, he will soon star in King with Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan.

About Aryan Khan’s show

Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment announced the project last November. Recently, a video from the set emerged on social media, giving a glimpse of Aryan directing a scene and explaining it to his crew members. The Shah Rukh fan club that shared it wrote, “#AryanKhan video from the sets of his debut directorial project Stardom, which is all set to stream on Netflix later this year. Aryan is looking so serious.”

Set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry, Stardom follows the journey of an ambitious outsider navigating the world of Bollywood. The six-episode series is rumoured to feature cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, and Bobby Deol. Aryan wrapped the shoot of his series in May last year, and it is now scheduled to release on Netflix this year.