Aryan Khan ‘looks so serious' as he gives instructions in a leaked video from set of Stardom. Watch

Unlike his sister, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has no plans to become an actor. Instead, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a director and creator with his upcoming series, Stardom. Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment announced the project last November. Now, a video from the set has emerged on social media, giving a glimpse of Aryan explaining a scene to his crew members. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan wraps up shoot of his directorial debut Stardom, cuts huge cake. Watch) Aryan Khan's video instructing crew members on set of Stardom surfaces on internet.

Aryan instructing crew on Stardom set

A Shah Rukh Khan fan club shared a video of Aryan Khan instructing the crew and explaining a scene on the sets of Stardom. The caption of the video read, "#AryanKhan video from the sets of his debut directorial project Stardom, which is all set to stream on Netflix later this year. Aryan is looking so serious." In the video, Aryan is seen dressed in a loose T-shirt from his own fashion brand, D’YAVOL X, and beige trousers.

About Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry, Stardom follows the journey of an ambitious outsider navigating the world of Bollywood. Reportedly, the six-episode series will feature cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, and Bobby Deol. Aryan wrapped the shoot of his series in May last year, and it is now scheduled to release on Netflix this year.

In April last year, a source told Hindustan Times that Mona Singh had been cast in a pivotal role in Aryan Khan's project. “It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a unique avatar, and she is thoroughly enjoying her time working on set with Aryan,” the source revealed.

Talking about the difference between directing a series and being a fashion creative and entrepreneur, Aryan Khan told GQ India, "They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads and oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to logistics. On the other hand, as a director, I have to look into every detail, every shot, and every angle."