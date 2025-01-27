Shah Rukh Khan says he 'looks like 30' even though he will be 60; talks about King director Sidharth Anand being strict

Actor Shah Rukh Khan left fans in awe on Sunday when he attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Several videos and pictures of the actor entertaining the audience emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan pens a note on Republic Day: ‘Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution’) Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his age

In a clip shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X (formerly Twitter), the actor spoke on stage at the event. He said, "I am turning 60 in one more year, this year, but damn, I look like 30. I just want to tell you, 'Main kuch cheezein bhool jaata hoon yaar (I forget a few things)."

Shah Rukh opens up about King

Shah Rukh also opened up about his next film King, "I'm not just shooting it here, I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

Shah Rukh asks fans about his character name from Billu

When the host asked Shah Rukh about his character's name from the movie Billu, he asked the audience. After they shouted out the name, he told the host, "Mujhe maloom hai, maine kisise nahi pucha (I know it, I didn't ask anyone), it’s Sahir Khan." Shah Rukh told all "men around the world", to "show immense respect to all women you meet". He also asked them to listen and understand women.

Shah Rukh wows fans with film lines, song and dance

At the event, Shah Rukh repeated lines from his movies, such as Jawan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among others. The actor left the crowd hooting and cheering as he danced to his songs, including Chammak Challo, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Chaiyya Chaiyya. Shah Rukh also sang Chaleya, the hit track from his film Jawan. He also invited a few fans to teh stage and interacted with them. The actor wowed by doing his signature pose.

About King

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film.