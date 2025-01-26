Shah Rukh Khan pens a note on Republic Day: ‘Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Republic Day with great fervour and used social media to send out a strong message. He urged everyone to take a vow to build an India that one can pass on to the generations to come with pride. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives details about next film King: 'It's a cool, massy, emotional film' Shah Rukh is currently busy with the preparation of his next film King.

SRK sends Republic Day greetings

On Sunday, Shah Rukh marked the celebration of Republic Day by sharing a picture of himself saluting the Indian tricolour. In the photograph, the Bollywood superstar is seen dressed in a simple yet elegant white t-shirt, exuding a sense of patriotism and humility. His eyes are fixed on the flag as he salutes the tricolour.

Shah Rukh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, to share the picture with a message, asking everyone to commit to uphold the values of the Indian Constitution.

“This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come,” Shah Rukh wrote on social media.

He added, “Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind”.

Fans were happy to see the greetings sent out by Shah Rukh. “Love you king,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Always One of my favorite actor #ShahRukhKhan”.

“Happy Republic Day ..king SRK,” read one comment. One user wrote, “Our Pathaan”.

“Happy Republic Day India and to the King,” one user posted.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the preparation of his next film King, which also stars Suhana Khan. While attending the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival last year, the actor had spilled details about the highly anticipated film. “The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching,” he added.

Sometime back, it was reported that Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh will helm Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King. As per a Pinkvilla report, the prep work for the film has been underway for the last six months and the movie will go on floors in March 2025 and release globally in 2026. It is a “6 to 7-month schedule”. Reportedly, the film has been written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya.