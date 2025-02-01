Ashneer Grover says Salman Khan 'took faltu ka panga' when he grilled him on Bigg Boss 18: Drama create karna ke liye...

Last year, entrepreneur and former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover appeared on Bigg Boss 18 as a guest. However, he and Salman Khan got into a heated exchange after the host called out his previous remarks about him. Now, Ashneer has hit back at the superstar for grilling him on the show and accused him of doing it to "create drama." Ashneer Grover hits back at Salman Khan for grilling him on Bigg Boss 18.

Ashneer hits back at Salman

While addressing a room full of students at NIT Kurukshetra, Ashneer Grover, who recently launched his own reality show Rise and Fall, called out Salman Khan for saying he "didn't know his name" during Bigg Boss 18. He said, "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?" (He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was called. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?)

He further added, “Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me." (And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me.)

What Salman Khan had said

Ashneer appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast in 2023 and spoke about being denied the opportunity to take a picture with Salman. When Ashneer apologised, Salman lashed out at him during an episode of Bigg Boss 18 and said, "I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself."

He added, "I just got to know that you are coming. Mujhe toh aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha. Lekin jab aapki woh jo video dekhi thi toh aapke shakal mere saamne aaya tha." (I didn’t even know your name. When I saw that video of yours, your face seemed familiar). "I'm just saying you should be careful with how you present yourself, even when we are not there."

About Ashneer Grover's reality show

On 30th January, Amazon MX Player introduced Rise and Fall, a reality show where contestants are divided into Rulers and Workers. The show features Ashneer Grover as the host. A sizzle reel for the show showed Ashneer introducing fans to a split house. The powerful and the mighty rule in the top section, while the lesser ones dwell in the bottom. He promises a game full of rises and falls and lots of double standards (doglapan).