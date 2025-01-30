Rise and Fall: Ashneer Grover to host his own reality show that pits the strong against the weak. Watch teaser

Infamous entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is all set to return to the OTT. Not as a ‘shark’ but as a mastermind of yet another reality show. The disgraced Bharat Pe founder will host Rise and Fall on MX Player, as revealed during the streamer's special event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Also read: Salman Khan replies curtly as Ashneer Grover talks about making him brand ambassador: Mujhe aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha) Ashneer Grover is preparing to be back on OTT, this time with his own reality show.

A sizzle reel for the show shows Ashneer introducing fans to a split house. The powerful and the might rule in the top section while the lesser ones dwell in the bottom. He promises a game full of rises and falls and lots of double standards (doglapan). Watch:

The official synopsis:

Rise and Fall is an international show format, brought to India for the first time by Amazon MX Player. Diverse contestants representing all sections of society gather in an iconic skyscraper. ​They are split into two groups: Rulers and Workers. Rulers hold the power for making decisions that will affect the lives of the workers who have none. Meanwhile these Workers, living in the harsh conditions of the basement strive to earn money and build favour with those at the top. Cash prize starts at zero and only builds if work shift tasks, overseen by the Rulers, are successfully completed by the Workers.

Through a series of dramatic votes, Workers will rise to become Rulers and the Rulers will fall to the basement or find themselves eliminated. Rise and Fall is distributed by All3Media International and was originally a Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group series for Channel 4, UK.

About Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover was removed from his position of managing director of BharatPe by the company's board in March 2022, following which, both the parties have been involved in legal disputes.

He also starred on Shart Tank as one of the shark/investors and gain a fan-following for his no-nonsense attitude.