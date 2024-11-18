Salman Khan replies curtly as Ashneer Grover talks about making him brand ambassador: Mujhe aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha

Salman continuously interrupts Ashneer

The video began with Ashneer saying, "Sir aapki aur meri ek meeting huyi thi (Sir, we had a meeting)." Salman interrupted that the meeting was with many other people. As Ashneer tried to correct Salman, he continued, "Aapki team k saath huyi thi. Aap bhi shayad honge waha par. Lekin aap k saath toh kabhi aesi koi baatein huyi nahi hai meri, discussion bhi nahi huyi hai (I had the meeting with your team. You probably were also there. But I never spoke to you like this nor did we have any discussion)."

As Ashneer requested that he give a clarification, Salman urged him to do so. The actor said, "By chance, I saw what you said. The impression that was given that you signed and made us fools. That is wrong. Neither the number nor the conversation was right."

Salman lashes out at Ashneer

Ashneer said, “Aapko jo humne brand ambassador lia (The decision to make you brand ambassador), I think that was one of the smartest moves I made." At this, Salman responded, "Jis jisne mujhe brand ambassador sign kiya hai, un sabka fayeda hi hua hai. Kisika koi nuksaan nahi hua hai (Whoever picked me as brand ambassador they profited. Nobody sufered a loss)." Ashneer then clarified about what he had said.

When Ashneer apologised, Salman replied, “I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself.”

Salam continued, "I just got to know that you are coming. Mujhe toh aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha. Lekin jab aapki woh jo video dekhi thi toh aapke shakal mere saamne aaya tha (I didn't even know your name. When I saw that video of yours, your face seemed similar). I'm just saying you should be careful with how you present yourself even when we are not there."

Internet reacts to their conversation

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "I'm sure it was a terrible day for @Ashneer_Grover." "@Ashneer_Grover facing the real shark, vindication to those who were brutally insulted by him," read a comment. "Situation of Shark in front of Blue Whale. These days, it has become a norm to tarnish an image by citing distorted facts on social media and feel proud about it," wrote an X user. "Some people are saying Salman should have done this behind the door, not in public, but Ashneer had said everything in public. That is why the clarification is also in public," tweeted another person.

What Ashneer had said earlier about Salman

Ashneer appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year and spoke about being denied the opportunity to click a picture with Salman. “Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him at a shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there will be no photos with him as ‘Sir’ doesn't like it. I said fine I won't do it. Go to hell, why so much attitude)," Ashneer had said.