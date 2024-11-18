Ashneer Grover breaks silence on getting grilled by Salman Khan, states he did not say any 'demeaning' thing about him

Bigg Boss 18 host-actor Salman Khan did not miss out the chance to call out some of the previous statements made by former Shark Tank India judge and Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Salman stated that he does not recall meeting him for any meeting earlier, and replied curtly about some of his old comments. Now, in a new post on his official X account, Ashneer broke his silence and shared his take on the interaction. Calling him a ‘great host’, Ashneer said that he is sure that ‘the particular episode got great TRP.’ (Also read: Salman Khan replies curtly as Ashneer Grover talks about making him brand ambassador: Mujhe aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha) Ashneer Grover shared a picture with Salman Khan from the show.

What Ashneer said

In his new X post, Ashneer wrote a long caption with a picture from the episode where he was seen shaking the hand of Salman. He wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE:

- Salman is a great host & actor

- Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

- I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever

- My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified)

- Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people)

- The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;)

And finally I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking !"

What happened in the episode

During the episode, Salman lashed out at Ashneer for the controversial statements he had made earlier against him. Ashneer appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year and spoke about being denied the opportunity to click a picture with Salman. When Ashneer apologised, Salman replied, “I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself.”

He added, "I just got to know that you are coming. Mujhe toh aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha. Lekin jab aapki woh jo video dekhi thi toh aapke shakal mere saamne aaya tha (I didn't even know your name. When I saw that video of yours, your face seemed similar). I'm just saying you should be careful with how you present yourself even when we are not there."