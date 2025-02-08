Ira Khan reviews brother Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, can't stop praising him: 'How good of an actor he is'

Ira Khan reviews Junaid Khan's Loveyapa

In a photo, Ira stood next to Junaid inside a theatre. She smiled as she pointed at Junaid and also a poster behind them. In the photo, Ira was seen in a black top, colourful skirt and a dupatta. Junaid wore a black T-shirt, leather jacket and denims. Aamir opted for a kurta and denims.

Ira praises Junaid, his co-star Khushi Kapoor

Ira captioned the post, “Junnu on the big screen!! (Partying face and smiling face with hearts emojis) If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role! The whole cast has done a great job.”

She also wrote, "Genuinely. From the little roles to the big ones! Junaid and @khushikapoor are such good on-screen cry-ers! Go watch Loveyappa in theatres now!!" Ira and Junaid are the children of Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta who were married from 1986–2002.

Recently, Aamir held a special screening of Loveyapa. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan and rapper Honey Singh attended the screening. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

About Loveyapa

The romantic-comedy, directed by Advait Chandan, is the first theatrical release of Junaid, who made his acting debut with the Netflix movie Maharaj. Loveyapa is also the first theatrical release for Khushi Kapoor. It explores modern romantic relationships in the era of phones.

The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa released in theatres on Friday. So far, as per Sacnilk.com, it earned ₹1.25 crore on its opening day.